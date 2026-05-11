UNDATED (WJON News) -- Oil prices eased in the middle of last week on optimism that the U.S. and Iran could reach a deal. However, that optimism has since largely unraveled, with talks appearing to stall, helping push oil prices higher again Sunday night. As a result, many states could see another round of price cycling in the days ahead.

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Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16. The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.48. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.62 per gallon.