Gas Prices Rise As Optimism Fades In U.S. Iran Talks
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Oil prices eased in the middle of last week on optimism that the U.S. and Iran could reach a deal. However, that optimism has since largely unraveled, with talks appearing to stall, helping push oil prices higher again Sunday night. As a result, many states could see another round of price cycling in the days ahead.
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Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16. The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.48. The national average price of diesel has increased 0.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.62 per gallon.
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins