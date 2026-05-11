ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District is preparing for several summer maintenance projects.

Get our free mobile app

Executive Director of Operations Matthew Boucher says six elementary schools will have some work done. Most of the projects involve flooring replacement. Lincoln will have its rooftop HVAC unit replaced. He says the biggest project in the elementaries is at Talahi.

As far as our elementaries, Talahi is the one that will receive the greatest amount of work. It will have an entire roof replacement and a parking lot expansion and redesign. So, that's going to be our largest elementary impact that we'll see this summer.

The circle at the center of the Talahi parking lot will be squared off and reduced in size, which will allow for about 40 additional parking spaces.

Boucher says South Junior High has a big outdoor project.

The track is being resurfaced. We're excited to provide a new track at South. The football goal posts will be removed. They need to be removed from a safety and age perspective. They may not go back in.

Boucher says Tech High School is getting a bathroom makeover.

At Tech, we will have some of our multi-user restrooms converted to single-user restrooms. That's the main project at Tech. It will shut down portions of the building because those sit in primary causeways or hallway intersections. The impact is greater access to the building rather than the actual scale of the work.

Much of the work at Apollo High School this summer will be site prep for the APEX Athletic Center and the expansion and renovation of the school building.

LOOK: These Things in the 1980s Scared the Heck Out of Kids From terrifying TV movies to strangers selling candy and creepy movie scenes, these unsettling moments stuck with ’80s kids long after the bedroom lights were supposed to be off. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz