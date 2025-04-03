Two Day Snow Totals From April Snowstorm in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A fresh blanket of slushy snow covers much of Minnesota after a two-day snow event on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Top snow totals in Minnesota:
Hovland - 15.2"
Lutsen - 13.1"
Garfield - 12.5"
Deer Creek - 12.0"
Silver Bay - 11.8"
Ottertail - 11.0"
Wadena - 10.3"
Two Harbors - 9.7"
Park Rapids - 9.6"
Fergus Falls - 8.5"
Pelican Rapids - 8.5"
Bemidji - 8.0"
More snow totals will be added as they come in and get reported to the National Weather Service.
Skies will clear out for the weekend and early next week, but cooler temperatures persist through Tuesday.
