UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 25.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.42 per gallon. \

The national average price of gasoline has decreased by one cent per gallon over the last week, now averaging $4.47.

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The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.61 per gallon.

GasBuddy says global oil inventories continue to trend toward historically tight levels, and markets remain extremely sensitive to geopolitical developments and potential supply disruptions.