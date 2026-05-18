Gas Prices In Minnesota Jump Over 25 Cents This Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 25.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.42 per gallon. \
The national average price of gasoline has decreased by one cent per gallon over the last week, now averaging $4.47.
Get our free mobile app
The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.61 per gallon.
GasBuddy says global oil inventories continue to trend toward historically tight levels, and markets remain extremely sensitive to geopolitical developments and potential supply disruptions.
PHOTOS: 17 Retro '80s Car Features We Totally Miss
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz