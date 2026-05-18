Gas Prices In Minnesota Jump Over 25 Cents This Week

Gas Prices In Minnesota Jump Over 25 Cents This Week

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UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 25.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.42 per gallon.  \

The national average price of gasoline has decreased by one cent per gallon over the last week, now averaging $4.47.

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The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.61 per gallon.

GasBuddy says global oil inventories continue to trend toward historically tight levels, and markets remain extremely sensitive to geopolitical developments and potential supply disruptions.

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