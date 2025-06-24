Show Your Skills At The Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- If you have a talent you want to showcase it is time to break it out and show off to the entire state. Registration is open for the 52nd Annual Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest.
When Do Auditions Take Place and What is the Deadline?
Auditions will take place from Monday, July 21st, through Sunday, July 27th, with the deadline to register Wednesday, July 23rd. Chosen semifinalists will get to perform during the first 10 days of the fair on the Bandshell stage, and finalists then compete on August 31st on the Grandstand Stage. Over $20,000 will be awarded to the first through third place winners in three divisions: Open Division, any age, Teen, ages 13-18, and Preteen, ages 12 and under.
How Many Acts Have Taken Part in the Contest Over the Years?
Over the last 50 years, more than 17,500 acts have auditioned for the amateur talent contest, with over $275,000 in prize money awarded. Some past winners include country music singer Caitlyn Smith, beatbox artist DJ Snuggles, and the family soul group The Steeles. Use this link to go to the Amateur Talent Show Registration page.
