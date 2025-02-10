Meeker County House Total Loss After Saturday Night Fire

FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A house near Litchfield is believed to be a total loss after a Saturday night fire. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says at about 9: 20 p.m. they received a report of a house fire in the 67000 block of 330 Street in Forest City Township.

Get our free mobile app

Once on scene authorities found a two-story house almost fully engulfed in flames. The Sheriff's Department says the fire is believed to have been caused by a family member burning items in a fire pit close to the house which then ignited the building.

The home is owned by 79-year-old Karen Marsh and no one was injured as a result of the fire. The Litchfield and Watkins Fire Departments and Watkins Ambulance responded to the fire.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota