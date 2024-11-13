Man In Black Tribute Show Returning To Mystic Lake

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- Journey back in time with a classic country tribute show this spring. The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash is making his return to Mystic Lake Casino on March 15th.

The Man In Black is musician Shawn Barker who bears an uncanny resemblance to Cash and has been revitalizing one of America's music icons in his one-of-a-kind show for years. Barker has performed over 1,000 shows in 12 countries, selling over half a million tickets.

The energetic show features Barker in character throughout the entire program as he walks the audience through each era of Cash's life. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

