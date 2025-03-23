Local Business Named One Of Country’s Top Workplaces

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud business has been named as one of the best places in the country to work. USA Today has named Preferred Credit Inc. (PCI) as a Top Workplace.

The award recognizes the company's dedication to supporting an innovative and value-driven work environment. USA Today says the award is based on employee feedback and highlights PCI's commitment to its culture, leadership, and people. PCI President Greg Windfeldt says being named a Top Workplace is a testament to the incredible team they have at PCI and their success is built on a foundation of trust collaboration and staying true to their values.

USA Today's Top Workplaces celebrates businesses with over 150 employees who have built outstanding cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplace survey.

