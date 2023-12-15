This MN Christmas Market Was Just Named One of Best in Country!

USA Today just released their 10Best list for the Best Holiday Markets in the Country today (12-15-23) and Minnesota made the list! Coming in at number 3 on the 10Best list is the European Christmas Market at the Union Depot in St. Paul. If you're keeping track, Minnesota now has the #1 Holiday Light Display and the #3 Holiday Market in the Country!

Cold winter nights and warm winter Glühwein. The perfect combination for shopping the European Christmas Market! Now celebrating our 10th Anniversary!

This St. Paul holiday market expanded this year in celebration of their 10th Anniversary, so there's even more to explore. They have added an additional 12 vendors. Plus, they have a variety of food options at 15 different food vendors.

It's a FREE event and there is even a FREE way to get there!

If you’re looking to shop the unique crafters and artisans selling many handmade holiday gifts, this the perfect place to do so. If you’re hungry, the delicious European and festive foods will fill your belly and bring a smile. If you are looking to see Santa, we can make that happen too!

Located at Union Depot at 240 E Kellogg Blvd in St. Paul. Parking is available onsite but fills up during peak times. For alternatives, park in public lots within downtown Saint Paul or use Metro Transit and take the green line lightrail for free. To access Metro Transit free passes, click HERE

It's an outdoor market so be sure to dress accordingly. But there are outdoor heaters located throughout so you can stop and warm up. This years added vendors will bring the final total of vendors up to 70 so there'll be plenty of shopping for you to do.

If you've never been to the European Christmas Market in St. Paul, take a look at this coverage from last year to get a feel for the fun you'll be in for.

See the entire list of 10 from the USA Today.

