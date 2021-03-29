St. Joe’s Milk & Honey Ciders Named Best in Country by USA Today

A Central MN cidery is celebrating a huge recognition.

Last week, Milk & Honey Ciders in St. Joseph revealed that it was named the number one best cidery in the country by USA Today readers.

"We. Are. Floored," the cidery posted on Instagram. "We did it folks, and by 'we' we mean all of you - our amazing community." The caption accompanied a photo of the St. Joseph taproom.

Milk & Honey Ciders was picked by a USA Today panel as an initial nominee and chosen as a final top 10 winner by popular vote.

"The popularity of cider as a beer alternative has exploded in recent years," says USA Today. "According to Statista, there were more than 800 cider makers in the United States as of 2018." Here's what USA Today had to say about Milk & Honey Ciders:

Milk & Honey Ciders makes their beverages from heirloom and traditional cider apple cultivars. The focus is on dry, aromatic and tannic ciders produced with minimal intervention to let the natural apple flavor shine through.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the full list of top 10 winners in the category Best Cidery:

Milk & Honey Ciders - St. Joseph, Minnesota Diskin Cider - Nashville Waldschänke Ciders + Coffee - Denver One Tree Hard Cider - Spokane, Washington Cider Corps - Mesa, Arizona UrbanTree Cidery - Atlanta North Country Hard Cider - Rollinsford, New Hampshire Citizen Cider - Burlington, Vermont Ploughman Cider - Aspers, Pennsylvania Threadbare Cider and Mead - Pittsburgh

Last October, Milk & Honey Ciders ranked No. 1 on our list of Top 5 St. Cloud Area Breweries as Rated by Google Reviews with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. In 2019 Milk & Honey Ciders was voted second best Minnesota cidery in The Growler's Kind-Of-A-Big-Deal Reader's Choice Awards.

Congrats to St. Joseph's Milk & Honey Ciders on its recent national recognition!