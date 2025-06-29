ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (23-8) continue to win and closed out their homestand with another victory on Saturday. The Rox took down the Bismarck Larks (10-24) 6-3 at Joe Faber Field.

It was a back-and-forth game with the Rox taking an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd on a single by Ethan Gibson. The Larks responded in the top of the 3rd on a fielder's choice off the bat of Dasan Harris to tie things up 1-0. Joshua Dykhoff answered the call in the bottom of the 3rd for the Rox with a 3-run blast, and St. Cloud had the 4-1 lead.

Joshua Dykhoff, PHOTO by Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox Joshua Dykhoff, PHOTO by Alex Jurkuta/St. Cloud Rox loading...

Bismarck tightened things up in the top of the 4th with some help from the Rox. The Lark's got two unearned runs in the inning, and it was 4-3. St. Cloud pushed across two insurance runs in the 7th to secure the 6-3 win.

Three Rox relievers combined for 5 shutout innings, and Aiden Lieser picked up the win with Brandon Jaenke picking up his 8th save. The Rox hit the road next with a two-game series against the Rochester Honkers on Sunday and Monday before returning home to take on the Minot Hot Tots on Tuesday

