Rox Earn Solid Win Over Bismarck Larks
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (23-8) continue to win and closed out their homestand with another victory on Saturday. The Rox took down the Bismarck Larks (10-24) 6-3 at Joe Faber Field.
It was a back-and-forth game with the Rox taking an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd on a single by Ethan Gibson. The Larks responded in the top of the 3rd on a fielder's choice off the bat of Dasan Harris to tie things up 1-0. Joshua Dykhoff answered the call in the bottom of the 3rd for the Rox with a 3-run blast, and St. Cloud had the 4-1 lead.
Bismarck tightened things up in the top of the 4th with some help from the Rox. The Lark's got two unearned runs in the inning, and it was 4-3. St. Cloud pushed across two insurance runs in the 7th to secure the 6-3 win.
Three Rox relievers combined for 5 shutout innings, and Aiden Lieser picked up the win with Brandon Jaenke picking up his 8th save. The Rox hit the road next with a two-game series against the Rochester Honkers on Sunday and Monday before returning home to take on the Minot Hot Tots on Tuesday
