Little Falls Man Hurt In Single Vehicle Crash

LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash after suffering a medical emergency.

Get our free mobile app

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:36 p.m. Tuesday afternoon they received a call about a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of 160th Avenue and 133rd Street, about one mile southeast of Little Falls.

Authorities say 70-year-old Jimmy Cichon of Little Falls was going south on 160th Avenue when he suffered a medical emergency and he went off the road hitting two power poles and a tree. Cichon was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures