Little Falls Man Hurt In Single Vehicle Crash

Little Falls Man Hurt In Single Vehicle Crash

Morrison County Sheriff's Office

LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash after suffering a medical emergency.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:36 p.m. Tuesday afternoon they received a call about a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of 160th Avenue and 133rd Street, about one mile southeast of Little Falls.

Authorities say 70-year-old Jimmy Cichon of Little Falls was going south on 160th Avenue when he suffered a medical emergency and he went off the road hitting two power poles and a tree. Cichon was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures

 

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

Filed Under: Little Falls accident, little falls crash, Little Falls Township, morrison county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON