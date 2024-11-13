Little Falls Man Hurt In Single Vehicle Crash
LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash after suffering a medical emergency.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says at about 1:36 p.m. Tuesday afternoon they received a call about a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of 160th Avenue and 133rd Street, about one mile southeast of Little Falls.
Authorities say 70-year-old Jimmy Cichon of Little Falls was going south on 160th Avenue when he suffered a medical emergency and he went off the road hitting two power poles and a tree. Cichon was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.
