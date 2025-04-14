Little Falls Man Hurt In ATV Crash On Saturday

CULDRUM TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was hurt when he crashed his ATV on Saturday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about an ATV crash around 10:00 p.m. Saturday near Swanville.

Authorities say 35-year-old Brandon Janey of Little Falls was driving a side-by-side north on Badger Creek Road in Culdrum Township when he failed to take a curve and drove off the road.

Janey was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. The Todd County Sheriff's Office, Swanville First Response Team, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted.

