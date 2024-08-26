Kia Of St. Cloud Looking To Expand Dealership

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A local car dealership could be expanding soon. At a Special Waite Park City Council Session on Monday night, the council will vote on an amendment to the conditional use permit for Kia of St. Cloud.

The amendment is to allow Kia to add a 7,105-square-foot expansion on the east side of the existing building for sales, service reception, and employee support areas. Because the original structure was built in 2008 via an approved conditional use permit it was determined an amendment is needed to allow for the expansion.

If the council approves the amendment Kia says they plan to break ground on October 1st and have the expansion completed by March 1st next year. The Waite Park Planning Commission approved the amendment on August 15th.

