It’s Purrrfect Weather To Get Out With The Weekender

It is not quite the summer movie season yet but to start off your Weekender there are some new flixs out this week you could take in. The Unbreakable Boy is a biopic story about a boy with autism and brittle bone disease and the unbreakable faith of the boy and his father.

King Kong General Photographic Agency, Getty Images

The new kids' movie Hitpig hits theatres as well about a pig detective hired to find an elephant and bring it home but in the process the two become friends. If you want something a little more adult you have the new comedy horror movie The Monkey, and the new action flix with Daisy Ridley, Cleaner (think a revamped version of Die Hard).

There is also still time to take in the 51st Annual Camp & Travel Expo at the RIver's Edge Convention Center for its second weekend. Of course, if we actually hit 30 degrees this weekend it will be a good time to take your furry friends out on a walk and give them a treat on Sunday for National Dog Biscuit Day. Check out the fun events the Weekend has for you below and if you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.

