It’s Purrrfect Weather To Get Out With The Weekender
It is not quite the summer movie season yet but to start off your Weekender there are some new flixs out this week you could take in. The Unbreakable Boy is a biopic story about a boy with autism and brittle bone disease and the unbreakable faith of the boy and his father.
The new kids' movie Hitpig hits theatres as well about a pig detective hired to find an elephant and bring it home but in the process the two become friends. If you want something a little more adult you have the new comedy horror movie The Monkey, and the new action flix with Daisy Ridley, Cleaner (think a revamped version of Die Hard).
There is also still time to take in the 51st Annual Camp & Travel Expo at the RIver's Edge Convention Center for its second weekend. Of course, if we actually hit 30 degrees this weekend it will be a good time to take your furry friends out on a walk and give them a treat on Sunday for National Dog Biscuit Day. Check out the fun events the Weekend has for you below and if you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
- 1
Art for AllSt. Cloud
If you are looking for a creative endeavor for both you and your kids the St. Cloud Library has the perfect event for you. The Tiny School of Art and Design is presenting Art for All. Explore art with provided supplies and creative training no matter your age. The session will have several activity stations where you can discover new projects and materials, hone your skills, and learn new art games. Artists will be on hand to facilitate each station/activity. FREE to attend.
Saturday: 1 – 4:00 p.m.
- 2
Good Morning Bedlam
Take in some great music from this Minneapolis-based folk-rock duo. Good Morning Bedlam has won numerous awards for their energetic shows. They have played numerous festivals around the country with artists like Jason Isbell, Sam Bush, and Trampled by Turtles. The duo is on tour in support of their new EP Dear Day Dear Darling. The show is FREE to attend but you may want to have a delicious Bo Diddley’s sub while you are there.
Friday: 7:00 p.m.
- 3
Crafts & Cocktails FairSt. Cloud
If you need a bit more of an adult event to take a break Crafts and Cocktails is the place for you. Arroy Thai & Filipino Restaurant and Twin Flame Crystals and Witchery will host local artists and feature themed cocktails and mocktails. They will also have some food off the Arroy appetizer menu. See below for some of the listed vendors. The event is Free to attend but there is a cost for the cocktails and appetizers.
TWIN FAME VENDORS
Free Mind Art - Tarot Readings
Brick Clique
ARROY THAI & FILIPINO VENDORS
Moonlit Mischief
Cosmic Chaos
Corbin's Creations
JustADink
Blackfire Crafts
Just Another Crow's Nest
Britt's Oddities & Hottities
Mya Reinert
Sunday: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
- 4
Minnesota Wedding ShowSt. Paul
If you are planning your wedding for 2025 then River Centre in St. Paul has the event for you. The Minnesota Wedding Show has everything you need for your special day with the largest group of wedding professionals in the area. It also has bridal gear, and activities like a beauty bar, a Minnesota Bride magazine cover photo booth, and a wedding inspiration station. The cost is $15 per guest for general admission and $30 for the new VIP hour.
Sunday: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
- 5
Freeze FestSt. Paul
There will be a lot to do at Phalen Regional Park in St. Paul for those looking for some outdoor fun. The fest will include ice fishing, fire building, arts & crafts, snowshoeing, nature activities, boot hockey, and more. Bring a travel mug for some hot beverages and there will be s’mores as well. The event will be held outside the Phalen Lakeside Activities Center, located at 1530 Phalen Drive, Saint Paul. It is a free event for all ages.
Saturday: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.