It’s A Weekender Stuffed Full Of Goodness

Sandie Clarke on UnSplash
We are finally starting to warm up but April Showers will soon be here. It looks like a good weekend to be indoors.

Michael Reaves, Getty Images
You can of course take in the sweet sixteen in the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament, the baseball season is starting so there is some Twins action to see, and if you still need your football fix the United Football League (spring football) kicks off on Friday with the St. Louis Battlehawks taking on the Houston Roughnecks (former Viking Kellen Mond is the starting QB for the Birmingham team).

Julio Aguilar, Getty Images
Bob Levey, Getty Images
Of course, there are some movies to check out too. New in theatres this week are the new Jason Statham Action flix Working Man, The Woman in the Yard (horror, thriller), and my personal pick The Penguin Lessons (based on true story of an English professor who rescues a penguin).

Peter Macdiarmid, Getty Images
PHOTO courtesy of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.
Como Zoo has its Flippers, Fins and Fun Weekend, and there are some exciting shows at Pioneer Place. If you really want to get outside, Sunday is National Take a Walk in the Park Day, and Saturday you could support small brick-and-mortar stores locally on National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.

Gautam Krishnan on UnSplash
Check out The Weekender picks for this week below and as always if you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender, email us here.

  Valentino Funghi on UnSplash
    Chamber Recital

    St. Cloud

    Join St. John’s University pianist and professor Amy Grinsteiner and two of her voice students (Gyehyun Jung-soprano and Jimin Lee-soprano) for a one-of-a-kind concert. Grinsteiner studied at the Eastman School of Music, the University of Washington, and the Royal Academy of Music in London. The concert is at the St. Cloud Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. A free-will offering is requested in lieu of an admission price.

    Sunday:  12:30 p.m.

  PHOTO courtesy of Twin Flame Crystals and Witcher via Facebook.
    Indulge in Magic Expo

    St. Cloud

    A new expo for St. Cloud is designed to help like-minded people meet, explore, and dabble in the craft. There will be vendors with various goods, readers for tarot, numerology, and oracles, workshops, and then at 7 pm when the expo is done a community projection spell.   There will be appetizers and beverages for purchase from Arroy - Thai & Filipino Restaurant as well.  Whether you are already into witchery and magic or want to learn more about it stop in and check it out.  Free to attend.

    Sunday:  1:00 – 7:00 p.m.

  PHOTO courtesy of Iron Street Distillery via Facebook
    Weekend of Music

    St. Cloud

    You can take in back to back nights of some great music at Iron Street Distillery. On Friday check out the Girls Night Sip and Shop with local vendors, cocktails, and ODB’s Food Truck, then stay for the show from Chase Grant. Vendors and food start at 5pm, and the music at 6pm.  On Saturday local favorites Andrea Lyn and Mik Thomas Duo are there from 6 – 9 p.m..  Free to attend but there is a cost for beverages and food.

    Friday:  Girls Night Sip and Shop with Chase Grant 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

    Saturday: Andrea Thomas and Mik Thomas Duo 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

  PHOTO courtesy of Rocking Horse Farm vis Facebook.
    Intro to Spinning Class

    St. Cloud

    Have you ever wondered how hard it would be to make yarn?  Join instructor Amanda Worden as she shows you how on an old-time spinning wheel. You will learn the basics of how to spin, as well as learn about types of spinning wheels, maintenance, and more. The class is for new to the craft and seasoned spinners looking to brush up on their skills. You can bring your own wheel and they will have some on hand to use as well.  They will also have supplies and spinning wheels for sale.   The cost is $42.37 to attend.

    Saturday:  1:30 – 4:00 p.m.

  Antonie Antoniol, Getty Images
    Donnie Smith Bike Show

    Minneapolis

    Biking enthusiasts rejoice as the premier custom bike show in the Midwest returns to Minnesota for its 36th year. The Donnie Smith Bike Show will have over 150,000 square feet of the best baggers, custom choppers, and unique bikes in the country on display. There will also be vendors on hand with goods from across the country. Minnesota students will compete in designing a custom-built bike using donated parts with the finished bikes being available for sale with all proceeds going to each school’s shop program. And if that is not enough, there will be a 45,000-square-foot swap meet too. The cost to attend is $20 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free if accompanied by a paying adult.

    Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
    Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

