It’s A Weekender Stuffed Full Of Goodness

We are finally starting to warm up but April Showers will soon be here. It looks like a good weekend to be indoors.

You can of course take in the sweet sixteen in the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament, the baseball season is starting so there is some Twins action to see, and if you still need your football fix the United Football League (spring football) kicks off on Friday with the St. Louis Battlehawks taking on the Houston Roughnecks (former Viking Kellen Mond is the starting QB for the Birmingham team).

Of course, there are some movies to check out too. New in theatres this week are the new Jason Statham Action flix Working Man, The Woman in the Yard (horror, thriller), and my personal pick The Penguin Lessons (based on true story of an English professor who rescues a penguin).

Como Zoo has its Flippers, Fins and Fun Weekend, and there are some exciting shows at Pioneer Place. If you really want to get outside, Sunday is National Take a Walk in the Park Day, and Saturday you could support small brick-and-mortar stores locally on National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day.

Check out The Weekender picks for this week below and as always if you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender, email us here.

