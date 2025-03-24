Como Zoo Making A Splash With Aquatic Themed Weekend
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- You can dive into some aquatic fun at a popular zoo this weekend. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is hosting its Flippers, Fins, and Fun Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
The event will feature a seals and sea lions station, a penguin interpretive station, a blubber glove challenge, a zoo keeper talks in tropical encounters, and of course the Blaze Sparky sea lion show.
The zoo says the Flippers, Fins, and Fun Weekend is designed to be an interactive, conservation-focused experience to shine a spotlight on some of Como Zoo's most beloved aquatic animals. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days.
