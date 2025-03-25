Spotlight: Louie Anderson Salute, Rebel Queens at Pioneer Place

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A tribute to Minnesota comedy legend Louie Anderson will be performed this Friday in downtown St. Cloud.

Jason Schommer Presents: A Salute to Louis Anderson with Musical Guest DGS will be at the Pioneer Place on Fifth.

I don't think anyone has seen this show yet, but he's very excited about it. He's got musical guests including Michael Shynes and DGS a local violin dude who's going to be on stage too. So, it should be a lot of fun.

Pioneer Place on Fifth owner Ray Herrington says tickets for this show are still available. It is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

If you're a fan of rock music, there's a band for you on stage in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Herrington says a Twin Cities-based band called Rebel Queens is playing this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Their biggest draw is they are just a great rock band. They do a lot of late 70s, 80s, and 90s rock style music. They've also produced, written, and recorded a couple of their own albums that they'll play.

Rebel Queens is an all-female band.

Pandemic is at the Pioneer Place next Saturday, April 5th.

From April 7th through the 18th the Fabulous Armadillos will do their final show of this season at the Pioneer Place on Fifth. Some individual show tickets are still available for those who don't have season tickets. Herrington says the Armadillos have already signed to be back for another season next year.

