It’s A Great Day Every Day With The Weekender

Let's get the obligatory weekend reminder out of the way, Saturday is Daylight Saving time so don't forget to set your clock ahead an hour. Remember it is Spring ahead and Fall behind for your clock settings.

Businesses Prepare For Earlier Daylight Savings Time Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

There, now that we have that out of the way, let's have some fun. There are some good movies opening up this week. We will start you out with Mickey 17, a movie set in the future where people can sign up to be used to test various dangerous things but they get brought back to life to test something new, over and over again, ala Groundhog's Day.

Get our free mobile app

There is also "In the Lost Lands," think Mad Max meets Resident Evil with some magic thrown in for good measure. Lost lands stars Dave Batista and Milla Jovovich (have you ever heard her sing, she has an album of folk music that is pretty good). Another drama "Rule Breakers" is out too, and for the kids there is the animated Night of the Zoopocalyopse. In Zoopocalyopse, a mountain lion and a wolf team up when a meteor unleashes a virus and starts turning zoo animals into zombies.

Dave Overlund Dave Overlund loading...

PHOTO courtesy of St. John's University PHOTO courtesy of St. John's University loading...

If you want to just hunker down for the weekend, it is a good weekend for some sports, on television, and radio. The State Hockey Tournament kicks off on Wednesday, and St. John's University Men's Basketball team starts their quest for a D3 national title with their first round game against the University of Chicago Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The Johnnies will play again on Saturday with a win.

Luke Pennystan on Unsplash Luke Pennystan on Unsplash loading...

Celebrities Attend "Barbie" Celebration Party James Gourley, Getty Images loading...

If that is not enough for you, well, you can indulge in some tasty breakfast food on Friday for National Flapjack Day, or National Peanut Cluster Day on Saturday. Oh, and don't forget about National Barbie Day on Sunday to celebrate the iconic toy and movie with Margot Robbie. The Weekender has five more ideas for you below. As always, if you know of an event, or would like your event included in The Weekender, email us here.

International Toy Fair Nuernberg Miguel Villagran, Getty Images loading...

The Biggest Barbie Collection Auctioned At Christies Chris Jackson, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT: