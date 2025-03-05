It’s A Great Day Every Day With The Weekender
Let's get the obligatory weekend reminder out of the way, Saturday is Daylight Saving time so don't forget to set your clock ahead an hour. Remember it is Spring ahead and Fall behind for your clock settings.
There, now that we have that out of the way, let's have some fun. There are some good movies opening up this week. We will start you out with Mickey 17, a movie set in the future where people can sign up to be used to test various dangerous things but they get brought back to life to test something new, over and over again, ala Groundhog's Day.
There is also "In the Lost Lands," think Mad Max meets Resident Evil with some magic thrown in for good measure. Lost lands stars Dave Batista and Milla Jovovich (have you ever heard her sing, she has an album of folk music that is pretty good). Another drama "Rule Breakers" is out too, and for the kids there is the animated Night of the Zoopocalyopse. In Zoopocalyopse, a mountain lion and a wolf team up when a meteor unleashes a virus and starts turning zoo animals into zombies.
If you want to just hunker down for the weekend, it is a good weekend for some sports, on television, and radio. The State Hockey Tournament kicks off on Wednesday, and St. John's University Men's Basketball team starts their quest for a D3 national title with their first round game against the University of Chicago Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The Johnnies will play again on Saturday with a win.
If that is not enough for you, well, you can indulge in some tasty breakfast food on Friday for National Flapjack Day, or National Peanut Cluster Day on Saturday. Oh, and don't forget about National Barbie Day on Sunday to celebrate the iconic toy and movie with Margot Robbie. The Weekender has five more ideas for you below. As always, if you know of an event, or would like your event included in The Weekender, email us here.
- 1
Story & Craft TimeSt. Cloud
It is a meet and greet with some fun crafts worked in. Meet Sartell author Stephanie Crane. She will be sharing her new book “Me And You in the Big Green Canoe.” There will be copies of her book on hand for purchase, and Stephanie will sign copies, and you can have your photo taken with her. Plus, the book will come to life with a special reading and puppet show version of it at 11:30 a.m. and at 2:00 p.m. There will also be a craft station for kids to design their own canoe paddle craft in between shows. The event is free to attend.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- 2
Ruckus in the BearbrushSt. Cloud
Get a feel for some old time music with Ruckus in the Bearbrush at the First Presbyterian Church. The trio brings Appalachian music, and stories from Stotch-Irish clans who immigrated to the U.S. A fun and educational night of music and history. Cost is $12.51 - $17.85.
Friday: 7:00 p.m.
- 3
Beer Release & BlessingSt. Cloud
It is time for another new release at Pantown Brewing and this one is a big deal. Pantown will officially unveil its Clodoald Doppelbock on Wednesday. Then at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Father Scott Pogatchnik will do the blessing of the beer. The new brew is named after Saint Clodoald, St. Cloud’s namesake and Pantown says this beer is as traditional as it gets. Free to attend the blessing, but of course you will have to pony up for a pint.
Saturday: 2:00 p.m.
- 4
Let's Play Hockey ExpoSt. Paul
The world’s largest hockey show returns to the River Centre in St. Paul in conjunction with the Boys’ State Hockey Tournament. The show will feature the newest and most innovative equipment from top brands like CCM, True Hockey, and Warrior. There will also be information on hockey camps, clinics, backyard rinks, swag, and apparel. People can test their skills at numerous interactive stations and there will be hourly giveaways too. The cost is $5 for adults and free for anyone 18 and under.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. ��� 5:00 p.m.
- 5
Home & Garden ShowMinneapolis
March is here, so spring can’t be far behind, so it is time to start thinking about flowers and veggies for your garden. The Minneapolis Home & Garden Show will have everything you need. The show has feature gardens, an “idea home,” a design center, expert speakers, a fresh ideas stage, the green thumb theater stage, an art walk, and more. Get ideas, tips, and don’t forget about the Pet Zone and Pet Fashion show. The cost is $15.00 for adults, Seniors $10.00, Children 6 – 12 are $5.00 and children under 6 are free.
Wednesday: 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.