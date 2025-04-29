It Will Be A Honky Tonkin’ Good Time At The State Fair
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- All your rowdy friends will be at the state fair when this artist comes to town in 2025. Country Legend Hank Williams Jr. will play the Grand Stand at the Minnesota State Fair on August 27th.
He will be joined by Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives as the opening act. Williams has had an impressive career, selling over 70 million albums with 14 No. 1 records. Williams sang the iconic Monday Night Football Theme, "All My Rowdy Friends Are Here On Monday Night," a reworking of his hit song "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight," and has had a career spanning over 60 years. His lastest album released in 2022, "Rich White Honky Blues," debuted at Number One on the Current Country, Americana/Folk and Blues Album Charts.
Williams joins Meghan Trainor, Old Dominion, Atmosphere & Friends, Melissa Etheridge with the Indigo Girls, the Happy Together Tour, Def Leppard, Steve Miller Band, and the Avett Brothers as Grandstand acts at the 2025 Minnesota State Fair. Tickets for Hank Williams Jr. go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend