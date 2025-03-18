You Won&#8217;t Need To Take A Jet Airliner To See This Band In 2025

You Won’t Need To Take A Jet Airliner To See This Band In 2025

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Classic rock fans can "Fly Like an Eagle" at the Minnesota State Fair this summer. The Steve Miller Band will take flight on the Grandstand at the Great Minnesota Get Together on August 28th.

The Steve Miller Band has been on the music scene for over half a century with mainstay songs like "Jungle Love," "Abracadabra," "Take the Money and Run," and more. The group's "Greatest Hits 1974-78" album has sold over 15 million copies and is among the top 25 best-selling albums of all time.

The Steve Miller Band will be joined by The Rascals for the show. They join The Turtles Happy Together Tour, Old Dominion, Melissa Etheridge with the Indigo Girls, and Def Leopard as Grandstand acts for 2025. Tickets for The Steve Miller Band go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

