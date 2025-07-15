Get Ready For Nelly And Friends At The State Fair

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The final Grandstand act for the Great Minnesota Get Together has been revealed. The Minnesota State Fair has announced that Nelly will take the stage on Saturday, August 30th. Nelly will be joined by special guests Ja Rule, Mya, and Ying Yang Twins. Nelly is a three-time Grammy Award-winning rap superstar, actor, and entrepreneur.

His chart-topping hit "Over and Over" with Tim McGraw was the first to blend hip-hop and country. He has teamed up with countless other industry greats like Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, and Janet Jackson.

Who else has been announced as Grandstand Acts at the Fair?

Nelly joins Old Dominion, Meghan Trainor, Atomsphere, Melissa Etheridge with the Indigo Girls, the Happy Together Tour, Def Leppard, Hank Williams Jr., the Steve Miller Band, The Avett Brothers, and the Rock and Roll Playhouse as Grandstand acts at the state fair. Tickets for Nelly go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, and the Minnesota State Fair runs from August 21st through Labor Day.

Minnesota's Most Attended Concerts

