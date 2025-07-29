Surprise Act Joins Minnesota State Fair Concert Lineup
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Fair has added a surprise act to it Grandstand lineup for this year. The state fair announced that Daryl Hall will be a part of the Grandstand Concert Series and perform on August 28th. He will be joined by special guest The Rascals for the show.
Is Daryl Hall part of the duo Hall and Oates?
Daryl Hall is the long time musical partner of John Oates, and together the two are best selling duo of all time. Hall and Oates have sold over 40 million ablums with 19 top 10 songs with 9 of those hitting number 1. Daryl Hall has also had a successful solo career with hit numbers like “Dreamtime,” “Foolish Pride,” and “Someone Like You.” He is the host of the popular “Live from Daryl’s House” web series and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Tickets for Daryl Hall go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
