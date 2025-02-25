Be Happy Together At This Show At The State Fair
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Fair will welcome some unusual reptiles this summer. The fair has announced the Turtles as the latest act for the Grandstand at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The Turtles are coming as part of their "Happy Together" tour on August 25th. Joining the Turles on the tour are Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, and The Cowsills for one spectacular night of music. The groups have a combined 55 Billboard Top 40 hits from the 60s and 70s.
The Turtles will sing some fan favorites like "Elenore," "It Ain't Me Babe," and "She'd Rather Be With Me," as well as act as hosts for the show. The "Happy Together" tour joins Old Dominion, Melissa Etheridge with the Indigo Girls, and Def Leopard as Grandstand acts for 2025. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
