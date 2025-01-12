Icy Conditions Make For Busy Day & Night For State Patrol
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow and icy road conditions made for a busy day and night for the Minnesota State Patrol.
Get our free mobile app
Between 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, the State Patrol's Lieutenant Mike Lee says they responded to 311 total calls.
The patrol responded to 188 property damage crashes, 85 vehicles off the road, 25 injury crashes, 10 vehicle spin-outs, and 3 jack-knifed semi-trucks.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi
KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF