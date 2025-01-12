Icy Conditions Make For Busy Day & Night For State Patrol

Icy Conditions Make For Busy Day &#038; Night For State Patrol

J.D. Pooley, Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow and icy road conditions made for a busy day and night for the Minnesota State Patrol.

photo courtesy of the City of St. Cloud
Between 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, the State Patrol's Lieutenant Mike Lee says they responded to 311 total calls.

The patrol responded to 188 property damage crashes, 85 vehicles off the road, 25 injury crashes, 10 vehicle spin-outs, and 3 jack-knifed semi-trucks.

Christopher Furlong, Getty Images
