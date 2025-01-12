Icy Conditions Make For Busy Day & Night For State Patrol

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow and icy road conditions made for a busy day and night for the Minnesota State Patrol.

Between 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, the State Patrol's Lieutenant Mike Lee says they responded to 311 total calls.

The patrol responded to 188 property damage crashes, 85 vehicles off the road, 25 injury crashes, 10 vehicle spin-outs, and 3 jack-knifed semi-trucks.

