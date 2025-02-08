Hormel Spices Things Up Just In Time For The Big Game
AUSTIN (WJON News) -- Hormel Foods has unveiled a new spicy snack option just in time for the Super Bowl. The Austin, Minnesota food giant has turned up the heat with its Hormel Gatherings Bold and Spicy Tray.
The snack tray features jalapeno pepperoni, spicy salami, pepper jack cheese, and mild cheddar cheese. Brand Manager Rhonda Ihrke says the popularity of spicy food is on the rise with consumers and they believe the Bold and Spicy Tray will meet the growing trend.
The Hormel Gatherings Bold and Spicy Tray is available at local supercenters or online with plans to expand availability to retailers nationwide in the Spring.
