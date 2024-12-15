High School Sports Results Saturday, November 14th
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
St. Cloud Cathedral 65, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 46
Sartell 60, Rogers 47
Maranatha Christian 59, Dassel-Cokato 74
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Minneapolis South 58, St. Cloud Tech 74
Blake 92, Dassel-Cokato 47: Judson Whittaker led Dassel with 10 points.
Zumbrata-Mazeppa 62, Litchfield 55
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Monticello 8, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0
Mora-Milaca 5, Ashland 3: Jacob Szucs had 2 goals for Mora-Milaca
St. Cloud Cathedral 1, Rock Ridge 6: Caden Johnson had the only goal for the Crusaders.
Little Falls 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 4: Joey Welinski and Luke Avery scored for the Flyers.
St. Michael-Albertville 5, St. Cloud 0
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0
Roseau 3, Brainerd-Little Falls 2: Rya Glas and Kate Boberg scored for the Flying Warriors.
Rochester Century-JM 2, Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 1: Addison Chaffee had the lone goal for Princeton.
