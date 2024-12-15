High School Sports Results Saturday, November 14th

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 65, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 46

Sartell 60, Rogers 47

Maranatha Christian 59, Dassel-Cokato 74

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Minneapolis South 58, St. Cloud Tech 74

Blake 92, Dassel-Cokato 47: Judson Whittaker led Dassel with 10 points.

Zumbrata-Mazeppa 62, Litchfield 55

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Monticello 8, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0

Mora-Milaca 5, Ashland 3: Jacob Szucs had 2 goals for Mora-Milaca

St. Cloud Cathedral 1, Rock Ridge 6: Caden Johnson had the only goal for the Crusaders.

Little Falls 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 4: Joey Welinski and Luke Avery scored for the Flyers.

St. Michael-Albertville 5, St. Cloud 0

Get our free mobile app

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

Roseau 3, Brainerd-Little Falls 2: Rya Glas and Kate Boberg scored for the Flying Warriors.

Rochester Century-JM 2, Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 1: Addison Chaffee had the lone goal for Princeton.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Meet the 2021 Minnesota Twins

Vikings 2021 NFL Draft Picks