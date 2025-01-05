High School Sports Results Saturday, January 4th

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Willmar 4, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0

Hutchinson 1, River Lakes 3: Sophia Hess has a pure hat trick for the Stars.

St. Cloud Crush 5, Waconia 2: Molly Burkstrand had two goals for the Crush.

Grand Rapids-Greenway 2, Brainerd-Little Falls 1: Brianna Finnegan had the only goal for the Flying Warriors.

Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 3, Rochester Century 4: Allison Chaffee led Princeton with 2 goals.

BOYS' HOCKEY

St. Cloud 2, Roseau 4: Rylan Sakariason had 2 goals for the Crush.

Willmar 4, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5 (OT): Kasey Melquist scored the overtime game-winner for Litchfield.

St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Orono 2: Joey Gillespie had 2 goals for the Crusaders.

Buffalo 4, Sartell 5: The Sabres were led by Shaun Paulson with 2 goals.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Detroit Lakes 39, Albany 51: Isabella Schiffler had 13 points, and Lylah Findley 10 points for the Huskies.

St. Cloud Crush 36, Minneapolis Washburn 56

Sauk Rapids-Rice 34, Zimmerman 72

Central Minnesota Christian 62, Paynesville 37

Becker 65, Rock Ridge 57: Andersyn Changamire had 18 points and Adele Changamire had 17 points to pace the Bulldogs.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Holdingford 72, Little Falls 58

Central Minnesota Christian 76, Paynesville 79

