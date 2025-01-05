High School Sports Results Saturday, January 4th

High School Sports Results Saturday, January 4th

Chris Liverani on Unsplash

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Willmar 4, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0

Hutchinson 1, River Lakes 3: Sophia Hess has a pure hat trick for the Stars.

St. Cloud Crush 5, Waconia 2: Molly Burkstrand had two goals for the Crush.

Grand Rapids-Greenway 2, Brainerd-Little Falls 1: Brianna Finnegan had the only goal for the Flying Warriors.

Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 3, Rochester Century 4: Allison Chaffee led Princeton with 2 goals.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

BOYS' HOCKEY

St. Cloud 2, Roseau 4: Rylan Sakariason had 2 goals for the Crush.

Willmar 4, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5 (OT): Kasey Melquist scored the overtime game-winner for Litchfield.

St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Orono 2: Joey Gillespie had 2 goals for the Crusaders.

Buffalo 4, Sartell 5: The Sabres were led by Shaun Paulson with 2 goals.

photo courtesy of Lisa Kalthoff Anderson
loading...

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Detroit Lakes 39, Albany 51: Isabella Schiffler had 13 points, and Lylah Findley 10 points for the Huskies.

St. Cloud Crush 36, Minneapolis Washburn 56

Sauk Rapids-Rice 34, Zimmerman 72

Central Minnesota Christian 62, Paynesville 37

Becker 65, Rock Ridge 57: Andersyn Changamire had 18 points and Adele Changamire had 17 points to pace the Bulldogs.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Holdingford 72, Little Falls 58

Central Minnesota Christian 76, Paynesville 79

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit Maple Lake with Us

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.

Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.
Filed Under: Sartell Sabres, St. Cloud area high school sports results, St. Cloud area high school sports scores, St. Cloud Crush
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON