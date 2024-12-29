High School Sports Results Saturday, December 28th

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Hutchinson 1, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 4: Brayley Vandenberg led the way for the Stormin' Sabres with 2 goals.

Forest Lake 2, Brainerd-Little Falls 2 (OT)

Northern Lakes 0, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5: Stella Hillmann had a hat trick for Litchfield.

St. Cloud Crush 2, New Ulm 2 (OT): Reese Ruska and Molly Burkstrand scored for the Crush.

BOYS' HOCKEY

Albert Lea 8, Becker-Big Lake 4: 4 players had a goal for Becker-Big Lake.

River Lakes 10, Marshall 3: Parker Welz and Blake Schultz each had two goals for the Stars.

Sartell 2, Holy Angels 6: Preston Derugisch and Jameson Schmitz had a goal apiece for the Sabres.

Princeton 1, Little Falls 5: Ryan Oothoudt had two scores for the Flyers.

St. Cloud Crush 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 5

Luverne 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6: Dominic Stucke, Austin Kubasek, Jonah Thell, Hunter Behling, Bryden Prelvitz, and Jackson Dhein scored for the Storm.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albany 52, Southwest Christian 55: Claire Lecy and Molly Goebel led the Huskies with 10 points apiece.

Becker 56, Edina 73: Andersyn Changamire had 20 points and Adele Changamire had 17 points for the Bulldogs.

Sauk Centre 74, Perham 46

Melrose 37, St. Cloud Cathedral 62

Annandale 64, Little Falls 47: Julia Bishop had 17 points to lead the Cardinals. Malin Youngberg and Madisyn Whitford had 11 points apiece to lead the Flyers.

Irondale 51, St. Cloud Crush 36

Holdingford 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

Champlin Park 68, Sartell 51

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Southwest Christian 79, Becker 83: Nathan Weiss had 20 points and Bryce Pauman had 17 points for the Bulldogs.

Litchfield 69, Concordia Academy 67

Annandale 51, Buffalo 58: The Cardinals were led by Colton Purcell with 20 points.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Fargo Davies 87: Keller Hanson had 21 points, and Spencer Swenson had 20 points to lead the Storm.

Elk River 48, Sartell 46: Maddox Lewis was the top scorer for the Sabres with 12 points.

Melrose 52, St. Cloud Cathedral 68

North Branch 54, Rocori 67: Grant Tylutki had 25 points and TJ Starkay had 15 points for the Spartans.

Fridley 70, St. Cloud Apollo 79

Hutchinson 50, St. Cloud Tech 47

Dawson-Boyd 53, Albany 74: Zeke Austin paced the Huskies with 30 points.

