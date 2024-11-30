High School Sports Results Friday, November 29th

BOYS' HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Hibbing-Chisholm 6: Noelan Beste, Caden Johnson, and Joey Gillespie scored for the Crusaders.

St. Cloud Crush 2, Detriot Lakes 8.

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

River Lakes 2, Thief River Falls 5: Sophia Hess scored both goals for the Stars.

