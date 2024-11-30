High School Sports Results Friday, November 29th

High School Sports Results Friday, November 29th

photo - Andrew Ritter

BOYS' HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Hibbing-Chisholm 6: Noelan Beste, Caden Johnson, and Joey Gillespie scored for the Crusaders.

St. Cloud Crush 2, Detriot Lakes 8.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

River Lakes 2, Thief River Falls 5: Sophia Hess scored both goals for the Stars.

Dave Overlund
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit Fairhaven, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: St. Cloud area high school sports results, St. Cloud area high school sports scores, St. Cloud Crush hockey
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON