High School Sports Results Friday, November 29th
BOYS' HOCKEY:
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Hibbing-Chisholm 6: Noelan Beste, Caden Johnson, and Joey Gillespie scored for the Crusaders.
St. Cloud Crush 2, Detriot Lakes 8.
Get our free mobile app
GIRLS' HOCKEY:
River Lakes 2, Thief River Falls 5: Sophia Hess scored both goals for the Stars.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]