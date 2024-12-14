High School Sports Results Friday, November 13th

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Little Falls 4, Rock Ridge 1: Ryan Oothoudt and Joey Welinski with 2 goals each for the Flyers.

Becker-Big Lake 1, Prairie Center 2

Morris-Benson 2, River Lakes 3 (OT)

Roseau 3, Sartell 2

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1, North Shore 2 (OT)

River Lakes 2, New Ulm 1: Abby Storms and Sophia Hess scored for the Stars.

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

North Branch 58, Big Lake 71

Albany 73, Annandale 58: Lucas Hondl led the Huskies with 22 points and Colton Purcell was the top scorer for the Cardinals with 19 points.

Becker 92, St. Francis 77: Bryce Paumen had 30 points and Landon Peterson 25 points for the Bulldogs.

St. Cloud Tech 74, Detroit Lakes 91

St. Cloud Apollo 71, Fergus Falls 79

Zimmerman 69, Foley 45

Rockford 73, Newe London-Spicer 56

Rogers 73, Sartell 56

Swanville 64, St. John's Prep 59: Breck Richter led St. John's with 18 points, and Michael DeMars had 16 points, and Derek Yang had 15 points.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 47, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 67: Keira Alexander led the Crusaders with 14 points and 6 steals while Sophia Sinclair chipped in 12 points and 8 rebounds and Ellie Voth had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Rockford 37. New London Spicer 93

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47, Kimball 55

North Branch 60, Big Lake 50

Swanville 70, Melrose 58

Royalton 54, Holdingford 41

Minnewaska 48, Sauk Centre 58

St. Cloud 27, Bemidji 84

Pequot Lake 37, Milaca 43

St. Francis 54, Becker 47: Andersyn Chngamire had 21 points to lead the Bulldogs.

WRESTLING:

Milaca-Faith Christian 45, Sauk Rapids-Rice 23

107: Brecken Arens (MFC) over (SRR) (For.)

114: Gavin Randall (MFC) over (SRR) (For.)

121: Robert Gerisch (MFC) over (SRR) (For.)

127: Kaysen Van Der Zwaag (MFC) over Bryce Ness (SRR)

133: Lincoln Starr (MFC) over (SRR)

139: Nolen Barke (MFC) over (SRR) (For.)

145: Jack Barz (SRR) over Rollie Steinbrecher (MFC)

152: Brody Schraut (SRR) over Hunter Hermanson (MFC)

160: Nathan Lieser (SRR) over Heath Erickson (MFC)

172: Riley Larsen (MFC) over Christian Nelson (SRR)

189: Isaac Thiele (SRR) over Carson Wredberg (MFC)

215: Carson Ash (MFC) over Taylin Nahouakhong (SRR)

285: Sawyer Schendel (MFC) over (SRR) (For.)

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come visit Annandale, Minnesota With Us

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.