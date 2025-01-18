High School Sports Results Friday, January 17th
GIRLS' HOCKEY
Brainerd-Little Falls 1, Warroad 7: Kristina Baillif had the only goal for the Flying Warriors.
Prairie Center 1, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 9: Lydia Schultz had 4 goals for Litchfield.
BOYS' HOCKEY
Pine City 8, Becker-Big Lake 1
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Holy Family 5: John Hirschfeld had a hat trick for the Crusaders
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Sartell 4: Austin Kubasek and Vincent Murn scored for the Storm and the Sabres had four different players all with one goal each.
Little Falls 1, Thief River Falls 1 (OT): Luke Avery scored for the Flyers.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Kimball 53, Maple Lake 24: Mazie Jurek led Kimball with 18 points.
Annandale 55, Dassel-Cokato 42
Becker 73, Big Lake 27
Sauk Centre 56, Albany 40: Brynn Terewey led the Huskies with 18 points.
Litchfield 44, Norwood-Young America 70
Browerville 54, Paynesville 73
Osakis 57, Eden Valley-Watkins 32
Royalton 66, St. Cloud Crush 32
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Browerville 89, St. John's Prep 63: St. John's was led by Breck Richter with 21 points., Michael DeMars chipped in 11 and Derrick Yang added 10.
Becker 98, Big Lake 65
Holdingford 77, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 66
Annandale 70, Dassel-Cokato 53
Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Kimball 51
Brainerd 55, Sartell 48
Paynesville 82, Maple Lake 28
Benson 42, Melrose 49
St. Cloud Apollo 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 94
Belgrade-Brooten-El Rosa 60, Royalton 55
St. Cloud Tech 63, Fergus Falls 80
Pequot Lakes 47, Foley 26
Albany 89, Pierz 44: Zeke Austin led the way for the Huskies with 21 points.
Willmar 60, Rocori 63
