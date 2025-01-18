High School Sports Results Friday, January 17th

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Brainerd-Little Falls 1, Warroad 7: Kristina Baillif had the only goal for the Flying Warriors.

Prairie Center 1, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 9: Lydia Schultz had 4 goals for Litchfield.

BOYS' HOCKEY

Pine City 8, Becker-Big Lake 1

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Holy Family 5: John Hirschfeld had a hat trick for the Crusaders

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Sartell 4: Austin Kubasek and Vincent Murn scored for the Storm and the Sabres had four different players all with one goal each.

Little Falls 1, Thief River Falls 1 (OT): Luke Avery scored for the Flyers.

photo - Dave Overlund photo - Dave Overlund loading...

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Kimball 53, Maple Lake 24: Mazie Jurek led Kimball with 18 points.

Annandale 55, Dassel-Cokato 42

Becker 73, Big Lake 27

Sauk Centre 56, Albany 40: Brynn Terewey led the Huskies with 18 points.

Litchfield 44, Norwood-Young America 70

Browerville 54, Paynesville 73

Osakis 57, Eden Valley-Watkins 32

Royalton 66, St. Cloud Crush 32

Get our free mobile app

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Browerville 89, St. John's Prep 63: St. John's was led by Breck Richter with 21 points., Michael DeMars chipped in 11 and Derrick Yang added 10.

Becker 98, Big Lake 65

Holdingford 77, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 66

Annandale 70, Dassel-Cokato 53

Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Kimball 51

Brainerd 55, Sartell 48

Paynesville 82, Maple Lake 28

Benson 42, Melrose 49

St. Cloud Apollo 71, Sauk Rapids-Rice 94

Belgrade-Brooten-El Rosa 60, Royalton 55

St. Cloud Tech 63, Fergus Falls 80

Pequot Lakes 47, Foley 26

Albany 89, Pierz 44: Zeke Austin led the way for the Huskies with 21 points.

Willmar 60, Rocori 63

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.