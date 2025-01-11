High School Sports Results Friday, January 10th
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Dassel-Cokato 61, Rockford 55
Foley 62, Milaca 48
Minnewaska 57, Litchfield 63
Princeton 94, Becker 91: Nathan Weiss and Bryce Paumen had 25 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs.
Melrose 53, Holdingford 63
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 69, New London-Spicer 44
Kimball 66, Royalton 46
Pequot Lakes 58, Albany 63
Little Falls 55, Pierz 69
Big Lake 57, Monticello 93: Max Siegrist led Big Lake with 22 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Pequot Lakes 64, Albany 52
Minnewaska 55, Litchfield 25
Rocori 24, Willmar 59
Holdingford 58, Eden Valley-Watkins 40
BOLD 56, Melrose 43
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 24, New London-Spicer 87
Becker 66, Princeton 61: Andersyn Changamire had 22 points and Adele Changamire had 15 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Sartell 32, Alexandria 62
St. Cloud 13, Fergus Falls 84
Foley 72, Milaca 86
Little Falls 46, Pierz 27
Osakis 40, Kimball 54
Big Lake 27, Monticello 68: Shiloh Elliott led Big Lake with 13 points.
Dassel-Cokato 69, Rockford 58
BOYS' HOCKEY
Mora-Milaca 1, North Shore 7: Charlie Kritzeck had the only goal for Milaca.
River Lakes 5, Princeton 4: Blake Schultz had a hat trick for the Stars.
Sartell 0, Rock Ridge 3
Detroit Lakes 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Duluth Denfield 6, Little Falls 4: The Flyers were led by Ryan Oothoudt with a hat trick.
GIRLS' HOCKEY
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1, Mound Westonka 6: Mya Iverson had the lone goal for Dassel.
