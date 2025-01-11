High School Sports Results Friday, January 10th

High School Sports Results Friday, January 10th

photo courtesy of Jason Allen

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Dassel-Cokato 61, Rockford 55

Foley 62, Milaca 48

Minnewaska 57, Litchfield 63

Princeton 94, Becker 91: Nathan Weiss and Bryce Paumen had 25 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs.

Melrose 53, Holdingford 63

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 69, New London-Spicer 44

Kimball 66, Royalton 46

Pequot Lakes 58, Albany 63

Little Falls 55, Pierz 69

Big Lake 57, Monticello 93: Max Siegrist led Big Lake with 22 points.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Pequot Lakes 64, Albany 52

Minnewaska 55, Litchfield 25

Rocori 24, Willmar 59

Holdingford 58, Eden Valley-Watkins 40

BOLD 56, Melrose 43

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 24, New London-Spicer 87

Becker 66, Princeton 61: Andersyn Changamire had 22 points and Adele Changamire had 15 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Sartell 32, Alexandria 62

St. Cloud 13, Fergus Falls 84

Foley 72, Milaca 86

Little Falls 46, Pierz 27

Osakis 40, Kimball 54

Big Lake 27, Monticello 68: Shiloh Elliott led Big Lake with 13 points.

Dassel-Cokato 69, Rockford 58

BOYS' HOCKEY

Mora-Milaca 1, North Shore 7: Charlie Kritzeck had the only goal for Milaca.

River Lakes 5, Princeton 4:  Blake Schultz had a hat trick for the Stars.

Sartell 0, Rock Ridge 3

Detroit Lakes 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Duluth Denfield 6, Little Falls 4:  The Flyers were led by Ryan Oothoudt with a hat trick.

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1, Mound Westonka 6: Mya Iverson had the lone goal for Dassel.

