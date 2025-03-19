Hi Ho, Hi Ho It’s Off For Fun The Weekender Goes

It is one of those weeks where it is hard to narrow The Weekender down to just five things. There are so many fun things going on this weekend. Let's start you off with some sports. Get those brackets filled out for the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball tournaments. Do you think the first two days (Thursday and Friday) will ever be declared a National Holiday?

Creighton v San Diego State Andy Lyons, Getty Images loading...

Gonzaga v Utah Steph Chambers, Getty Images loading...

A lot of sick calls will be had across the country so join them and hang out at your favorite pub or at home with friends and veg out on some exciting basketball. Who is your sleeper pick to make the Sweet 16? Along those lines, the NFL Draft is not far away, when will that become a holiday? Be sure to have some chips and dip as you watch games on Saturday for National Chip and Dip Day too.

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 Gregory Shamus, Getty Images loading...

Frankie Lopez on Unsplash Frankie Lopez on Unsplash loading...

Don't forget about your new movies hitting theaters. More and more big titles are starting to hit so the summer blockbuster season is not too far away. Snow White is the biggy this week. See the new telling of the classic tale. Whether it is Disney or others, the live-action/reinventions have been pretty good.

Rachel Zegler And Director Marc Webb Attends Snow White Photocall In Segovia (Spain) Pablo Cuadra, Getty Images loading...

The El Capitan Theatre Hosts Special Opening Night Fan Event For Disney's "Cruella" Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images loading...

The Weekender loves Cruella, Pan, Dumbo, Snow White, and the Huntsman, and the MTV version of Hansel and Gretel is a great no-thinking action movie. Also out this week is The Alto Knights, the latest mob picture with the great Robert De Niro (I heard tings) playing the head of two different mob bosses in Frank Costello and Vito Genovese. Plus, Magazine Dreams, Ash, and Locked (from the twisted mind of Sam Raimi).

BBC Radio 2 In The Park 2023 Cameron Smith, Getty Images loading...

You've been Rick Rolled by The Weekender!!! :)

Now back to the important stuff. The Weekender has some fun collectible shows for you, a sports tournament, and something sticky and sweet. And if you just want to do nothing, Saturday is National Goof Off Day (that is our kind of day), and maybe adopt a furry friend on Sunday for National Puppy Day. As always if you know of an event or have an event you want included in The Weekender email us here.

Walt Disney World Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

NSW Government Announces Crackdown On Illegal Puppy Factories Jenny Evans, Getty Images loading...

