Hi Ho, Hi Ho It’s Off For Fun The Weekender Goes
It is one of those weeks where it is hard to narrow The Weekender down to just five things. There are so many fun things going on this weekend. Let's start you off with some sports. Get those brackets filled out for the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball tournaments. Do you think the first two days (Thursday and Friday) will ever be declared a National Holiday?
A lot of sick calls will be had across the country so join them and hang out at your favorite pub or at home with friends and veg out on some exciting basketball. Who is your sleeper pick to make the Sweet 16? Along those lines, the NFL Draft is not far away, when will that become a holiday? Be sure to have some chips and dip as you watch games on Saturday for National Chip and Dip Day too.
Don't forget about your new movies hitting theaters. More and more big titles are starting to hit so the summer blockbuster season is not too far away. Snow White is the biggy this week. See the new telling of the classic tale. Whether it is Disney or others, the live-action/reinventions have been pretty good.
The Weekender loves Cruella, Pan, Dumbo, Snow White, and the Huntsman, and the MTV version of Hansel and Gretel is a great no-thinking action movie. Also out this week is The Alto Knights, the latest mob picture with the great Robert De Niro (I heard tings) playing the head of two different mob bosses in Frank Costello and Vito Genovese. Plus, Magazine Dreams, Ash, and Locked (from the twisted mind of Sam Raimi).
You've been Rick Rolled by The Weekender!!! :)
Now back to the important stuff. The Weekender has some fun collectible shows for you, a sports tournament, and something sticky and sweet. And if you just want to do nothing, Saturday is National Goof Off Day (that is our kind of day), and maybe adopt a furry friend on Sunday for National Puppy Day. As always if you know of an event or have an event you want included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
Downtown Bloody Mary CrawlSt. Cloud
You can get in some steps on your FitBit while enjoying some adult beverages at the Downtown Bloody Mary Crawl. Walk your way between participating businesses and have a Bloody Mary at each stop for $6. There will be a wide array of types from the classic to the adventurous. There is also a punch card to get stamped at each location to be entered into a prize drawing. You can get a commemorative cup and get $1 off every Bloody Mary. And every location will also have a one-of-a-kind culinary specialty skewer for $5 in limited quantities.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- 2
Comic & Toy ShowSt. Cloud
It’s back for another go-around at Crossroads Center. The Semi-Annual St. Cloud Comic and Toy show will have of course comics but also vinyl, board games, collectible toys, posters, Funko Pops, original art, and more. The event also features a cosplay showcase. The event is free to attend.
Saturday & Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- 3
Video Game Swap MeetSt. Cloud
If the comic and toy show is not enough nerdiness for you. Make a day of shopping for collectibles and hit the semi-annual Video Game Swap meet at the East Side VFW. The swap meet happens 4 times a year and don’t let the name fool you. There will be video games galore but also records, action figures, dolls, comics, and other fun collectibles. It is free to attend so if nothing else just stop in to reminisce about years gone by.
Saturday: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
- 4
Pickle Ball TournamentSt. Cloud
It is a fun event for a good cause at the Drinking for D-CAN Pickleball Tournament at the Whitney Recreation Center. You can get in on the Pickleball craze, have some fun, and support the Central Minnesota Dementia Community Action Network for their work with dementia awareness and care. Each team of two is guaranteed at least two games and teams will be sorted by age and rank where possible. There will be other activities as well from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. No worries if you don’t have a partner. You can register as a single and they will pair you up with someone. The cost is $44.52 for single, $108.55 for double. Registration is required.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- 5
Maple Syrup ToursSt. Joseph
Take in some fresh outdoor air and see how maple syrup is made. Wildwood Ranch Maple Syrup has been making the delicious topping for over 40 years. The hour-long tour will take you out to the forest to see modern and traditional ways of collecting maple sap. Then take a tour of the sugar house to see how processing equipment and evaporators are used to convert sap to syrup. The tour starts at the Sugar Shack at 29709 Kipper Road in St. Joseph and is free to attend but you do need to register ahead of time. Can’t make it this Sunday, not to worry, there are tours on the 30th as well.
Sunday: 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.