Heavy Snow Along Minnesota’s North Shore

kostiantyn-li--unsplash

DULUTH (WJON News) -- Areas in far northern and northeastern Minnesota are digging out from heavy snowfall on Sunday into early Monday morning (12/8 and 12/9)

The National Weather Service reports:
1).  Silver Bay - 8.8"
2).  Grand Marais - 8.5"
3).  Hovland - 8"
4).  Lutsen - 8"
5).  Finland - 7.4"
6).  Two Harbors - 6.7"
7).  Cook - 6"
8).  Ely - 6"

A Winter Storm Warning for the north shore was issued until noon on Monday.

Some areas received a rain-snow mix, which is creating difficult travel conditions today.

A Winter Weather Advisory was also issued until noon on Monday for other parts of the Arrowhead Region.

Here in Central Minnesota, more scattered snow showers are expected Tuesday night, with minor accumulations possible.

The coldest air of the season so far comes midweek with highs in the single digits/low teens Wednesday & Thursday and areawide sub-zero lows Thursday morning.

