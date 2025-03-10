Hear 24 #1 Songs When Country Legend Comes To Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A country music legend will take fans higher than they've ever been before this fall. Keith Urban will take the stage at Xcel Energy Center with his "High And Alive" World Tour on September 26th.

It is Urban's first tour in three years and is in support of his 11th album "High." The four-time Grammy Award winner is considered one of the most influential artists in country music and has been inducted into both the Grand Ole Opry and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He will be joined on the "High And Alive" tour by Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

