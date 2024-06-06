Hazen Announces Run for St. Joseph Mayor

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A former St. Joseph city council member is running to become the city's next mayor.

Jon Hazen says he intends to file for office. Hazen was appointed to the city council in 2021.

He's a current member of the Planning Commission and Joint Planning Board. He's also been on the Community Center Board.

He says he's running for mayor to bring fresh ideas and innovative solutions to address city challenges like housing, growing and existing businesses, limited parking downtown, and the development of the roadways.

Earlier this year longtime St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz announced he is not seeking re-election.

Get our free mobile app

The filing period for St. Joseph city offices is July 30th through August 13th.

READ RELATED ARTICLES