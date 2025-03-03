Hard Rock Band To Come Out And Play At Target Center
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A hard rocking band will return to Minnesota in 2025 for its latest tour. The Offspring will bring its "SUPERCHARGED Worldwide" tour to Target Center on August 15th.
The band is touring in support of its latest album by the same name. The Offspring had a historic year with the release of "SUPERCHARGED," hitting historic milestones with multiple songs joining the Spotify Billions Chart, and their song "Make It All Right" hitting #1 on numerous music charts.
The group has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and last played Minnesota in 2024 as part of the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday morning.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
