Grammy Nominated Musician Going “On the Road” To Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Grammy-nominated country singer, songwriter and musician is bringing his headlining tour to Minnesota next year. Tyler Childers will take the stage at Target Center on April 9th with his "On the Road" tour.

The show will feature a slew of music greats including Wynonna Judd, Charley Crockett, Robert Earl Keen, The Hold Steady, Deer Tick, Hayes Carll, and more. Childers is known for incorporating social issue commentary into his songs like "Long Violent History," and "In Your Love" and first gained notoriety with his second studio album "Purgatory."

$1 from every ticket sold will benefit the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund and REVERB charities. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

