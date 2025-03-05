Governor Walz Meets With Canadian Leaders To Strengthen Trade

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz met with two Canadian leaders on Wednesday to discuss the tariff impact.

After the enactment of President Trump's tariffs on Canada, Walz and Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew met to go over ways to alleviate the tariff impacts and strengthen Minnesota's trade relationship with Canada.

Walz says the president's tariffs pose a serious threat to the future of trade with Canada, but the state values the partnership it has with them. Effective on Tuesday, Canadian imports into the U.S. are subject to an additional 25% tariff and Canadian energy products 10%. Canada is responding with tariffs on a variety of U.S. products.

