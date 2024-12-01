Governor Walz Appoints Little Falls’ Dezurik To Social Work Board

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has appointed Kimberly Dezurik of Little Falls to the Minnesota Board of Social Work. Dezuirk's term will start on Monday and expires on January 3rd, 2028.

She is a licensed social worker and will replace Lori Thompson. The Board of Social Work promotes and protects public health, safety, and welfare through the regulation and licensing of people who practice social work in Minnesota.

Governor Walz also appointed Kate Beane to the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board, Amy Meuers to the Minnesota Commission of National and Community Service, Yusuf Abdullah to the Minnesota State High School League, Ann Philbrick to the Cannabis Advisory Council, and Frank Orton of Walker to the Petroleum Tank Release Compensation Board.

