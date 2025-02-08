Gov. Walz To Lead Business Development Trip To The Netherlands

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz will lead a trade mission to the Netherlands later this month. The governor, DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek, and Minnesota Trade Office leaders will meet with local elected leaders and Dutch companies looking to buy goods from Minnesota.

The trip will focus on showcasing the state as a top destination for business investment, developing partnerships, and strengthening existing ties. The Netherlands did $908 million in trade with Minnesota in 2024 and is the state's 10th largest export market with $614 million in Minnesota exports.

Over a dozen Netherlands-based companies have operations in Minnesota, employing 6,900 Minnesotans and with $328 million invested in gross plant, property, and equipment in 2024. More than 20 Minnesota companies have business operations in roughly 200 locations in the Netherlands. The trip will take place from February 17-19.

