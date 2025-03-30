Get Out Of The Cave And Go See This Favorite Brit Band In October
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- "Sigh No More," a favorite British folk-rock band will visit Minnesota on its latest tour. Mumford and Sons are coming to Xcel Energy Center as part of their 32-date "Rushmere" tour on October 9th.
The tour is named after the band's fifth studio album by the same name that was just released. The new LP was produced in collaboration with nine-time Grammy award-winning producer Dave Cobb. Cobb has produced albums for chart-topping acts like Brandi Carlile, The Highwomen, and Jason Isbell.
Mumford and Sons have won two Grammys, including Album of the Year in 2013, two Brit Awards, and have sold out arenas worldwide. Tickets for the "Rushmere" tour go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
