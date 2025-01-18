Genre Defying Musician Bringing Limited Run Tour To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A major national act is making a limited seven-city tour which includes Minnesota. Kid Rock will hit the stage at Target Center on March 22nd as part of his Spring Arena Tour.

Who is the opening act for the tour?

Kid Rock is known for his diversity in music which includes hip-hop, rap, rock, country, and heavy metal. He promises to bring his classic songs like "Cowboy", and "Pictures" plus some new surprises. Chris Jasnson will be the opening act at all shows. The multi-platinum and award-winning Janson has multiple #1 singles along with his current hit "Watcha See Is Watcha Get."

When do tickets go on sale?

Kid Rock had sold over 28 million albums to date and holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 over ten straight shows. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m.

