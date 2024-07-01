Gas Prices Rise Ahead of the 4th of July

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has risen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.77 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says with oil continuing to hold above $80 per barrel, we could continue to see the national average climb slightly.

