Gas Prices Rise Ahead of the 4th of July
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon.
The national average price of diesel has risen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.77 per gallon.
Get our free mobile app
Gas Buddy says with oil continuing to hold above $80 per barrel, we could continue to see the national average climb slightly.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Highway 10, 23 update: New Bridge Beams to Be Set this Week
- World Food Tour: Manea's Meats in Sauk Rapids
- Marcus Theatres Announces Everyday Matinee for Kids, Seniors
- SCSU Offering Summer Cannabis Classes
- Registration Open for Tour of Saints Bike Ride