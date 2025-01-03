Gartner&#8217;s Hallmark Announces It Is Closing After Over 30 Years

Gartner’s Hallmark Announces It Is Closing After Over 30 Years

Paul Habstritt, WJON

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A longtime gift store in Waite Park has decided to close after over three decades in business. Gartner's Hallmark located in the Beumer Baird Plaza at 575 2nd Street near Home Depot has announced it is closing.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

The store's manager says owner Robert Gartner's wife Marilyn has been running the business since he passed away in December of 2023, and she is ready to retire.  The store's lease is also expiring.  Gartner's Hallmark has been in business for over 30 years with locations in Waite Park, St. Cloud, and Monticello during that time.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

Hallmark stores sell seasonal gifts, greeting cards, and their famous keepsake ornaments. Gartner's Hallmark is the last Hallmark store in the St. Cloud area. The closest Hallmark store will be in Elk River once Gartner's closes.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to

 

The 25 Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota

 

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota

Filed Under: Gartner's Hallmark, Hallmark stores, St. Cloud Hallmark, Waite Park Hallmark
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON