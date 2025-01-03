Gartner’s Hallmark Announces It Is Closing After Over 30 Years

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A longtime gift store in Waite Park has decided to close after over three decades in business. Gartner's Hallmark located in the Beumer Baird Plaza at 575 2nd Street near Home Depot has announced it is closing.

The store's manager says owner Robert Gartner's wife Marilyn has been running the business since he passed away in December of 2023, and she is ready to retire. The store's lease is also expiring. Gartner's Hallmark has been in business for over 30 years with locations in Waite Park, St. Cloud, and Monticello during that time.

Hallmark stores sell seasonal gifts, greeting cards, and their famous keepsake ornaments. Gartner's Hallmark is the last Hallmark store in the St. Cloud area. The closest Hallmark store will be in Elk River once Gartner's closes.

