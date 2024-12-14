Full STEAM Ahead For Kids Camp At SCSU On Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud area kids were able to take part in a fun and educational camp on Saturday. St. Cloud State University held a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEAM) camp in Brown Hall from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It was the 4th monthly STEAM camp and each one has a project in all four areas for the kids to do. Camp Director Alana Curtis-Nair says the day camp is a good way for kids to see if they want to do the overnight camp in the summer and to experience SCSU:

"This is a really great way for them to come on a Saturday morning and just get to experience the SCSU life, get to see a lab, get to see a classroom, get to be on campus and make that connection and have a little bit of science fun."

She says the overnight camps take place in the 3rd and 4th week of June and there is a camp for 3rd & 4th graders, 5th & 6th graders, and 7th & 8th graders.

The kids also got to do an art project at Saturday's camp trying to make an airtight igloo out of marshmallows. Curtis-Nair says the camps are also useful for SCSU students:

"This provided an opportunity for any undergraduate education students at SCSU or masters students at SCSU in education to have a place to do any research that they need to in a classroom setting that then we were safely making sure that we were following all the protocols."

She says they will have one camp every month. They can take up to 21 kids per camp and Curtis-Nair says they hope the camps will continue to grow.

