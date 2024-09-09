Friends Bar & Restaurant In Waite Park Has Decided To Close
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A long-time Waite Park establishment has decided to close. Friends Bar and Restaurant's last day of operations will be Sunday, September 22nd.
Owner Colin Freihammer says it has been an amazing experience to provide service for people in the area he grew up in and that he is thankful for his wonderful staff.
Freihammer and his father Kevin purchased the bar in July 2017. Friends Bar and Restaurant is located in the Waite Park Marketplace Shopping Center at 236 Second Avenue South.
