Friends Bar & Restaurant In Waite Park Has Decided To Close

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A long-time Waite Park establishment has decided to close. Friends Bar and Restaurant's last day of operations will be Sunday, September 22nd.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Owner Colin Freihammer says it has been an amazing experience to provide service for people in the area he grew up in and that he is thankful for his wonderful staff.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Freihammer and his father Kevin purchased the bar in July 2017. Friends Bar and Restaurant is located in the Waite Park Marketplace Shopping Center at 236 Second Avenue South.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

10 (More) Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Central MN Landmarks

20 Things the World Should Thank Minnesota For