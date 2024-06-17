Flood Watch Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Much of central Minnesota is in a Flood Watch.

The National Weather Service says it will be effective from 1:00 p.m.Monday through late Tuesday night.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Flash flooding due to excessive rainfall is possible. By the end of the weekend, some areas of Minnesota could see an additional five inches of rain.

St. Cloud has had 4.68 inches of rain so far in June. We are 2.71 inches above normal.

Get our free mobile app

We are more than six inches of precipitation above normal for the year to date.

St. Cloud averages 4.29 inches of rain for the entire month of June.

We would have to get up to 7.61 inches of rain to crack the Top 10 list for the wettest June on record.

READ RELATED ARTICLES