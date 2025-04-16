Five People Hurt in Crash on Highway 169 in Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Elk River.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
A Dodge Caravan was traveling north on the highway and a passenger car was traveling south when the two vehicles collided.
Sixty-one-year-old Nereyda Zaleta of Minneapolis was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the van, 40-year-old Johara Hassan of Ramsey, and her three passengers, a 16-year-old girl from Zimmerman, an eight-year-old girl from Zimmerman, and a nine-year-old boy from Zimmerman, were all taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
